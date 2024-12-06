Altrincham, uno de los lugares más felices para vivir en Gran Bretaña.

Rightmive compiles a report each year to reveal the happiest places to live, called the Happy at Home study, which sees tousands of people across Great Britain being asked about where they live.

Of the 220 areas in Britain, Altrincham ranked as the 29th happiest place to live.

The town ranked as the third happiest place to live in the North West, finishing behind Kendal, which was named as the 15th happiest place to live in the country, and Chorley, which came 19th overall.

In 2022, Altrincham was named the 17th happiest place to live in the country but still remains in the top 30.

The happiness of people in an area is juged on 13 key drivers, which include how proud people are to live in the area, feeling a sense of belonging and local services and amenities.

Rightmove said its analysis found that feeling proud to live in an area was the biggest driver of overall satisfaction with a home and community out of the factors it looked at, while living near to family and friends was the smallest driver.

The property portal also said its research indicated that the type of environment that made residents most happy was a rural location by woodland or a forest, or being near a National Park or National Landscape.

Woodbridge in Suffolk was named as the happiest place to live in Britain, with Richmond upon Thames in London ranked second and Hexham in Northumberland coming third.