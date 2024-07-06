Altrincham, Sale y otros resultados en las Elecciones Generales de 2024.

Aquí están todos los resultados:
RESULTADO – ALTRINCHAM ANS SALE WEAST
Brophy, Jane (Liberal Democarts) – 4727
Carrol, Oliver (Conservativa Party) – 16624
Coggin, Geraldine (Green Party) – 3699
Kabir, Faisal (Workers Party) – 643
Rand, Connor (Labour Party) – 20798
Swansborugh, Paul (Reform UK) – 4961
Turnot – 69.8 por ciento
WYTHENSHAWE AND SALE EAST
Barstoe, Jhon (Workers Party) – 714
Biamont, Sarah (Conservative Party) – 5392
Earb, Melannie (Green Party) – 4133
Fousert, Julle (Reform UK) – 5986
Kane, Mike (Labour Part) – 20596
Lepori, Simom (Liberal Democrats) – 1985
Salt, Hilary (Social Democrats) – 326
Turnoot – 50.5 perciento
RESULTADO – STRETFORD AND URMSTON
Chaudri, Khalila (Workers Party) – 4461
Clayton, Mark (Liberal Democarts) – 2216
Corns, Mark (Conservative Party) – 6492
Faulkner, Charlotte (Reform UK) – 5485
Jerrone, Daniel (Green Party) – 4398
Newell, Jim (Rejoin EU) – 308
Western, Andrew (Labour Party) – 22642
Turnot – 61.4 por ciento
Este articulo fue escrito por Jack Tooth. Para contactarle, correo electrónico a [email protected] o seguir a @JTRTooth en Twitter.