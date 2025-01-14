Acumulación de nieve para la semana laboral

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Otro round de cold aire ártico está trailing detrás de cold front que is heading our way. Cold y below average weather regresa tonight y will stick around through Friday.

Lake effect snow showers también start tonight to the north y the northwest of us. The bulk of the snow will fall across northern Oneida County y the counties to the west of us near Lake Erie. Driving towards the Tug Hill Plateau or Buffalo’s South Town could result in decreased visibility. And those bands or snow squalls could still stick together y make their way to the Southern Tier if they try. Bottom line: drive carefully.

He have a hint of a ridge that tries to needle its way here y there will be a break in the clouds after mid-week. Additional snow showers on Thursday before dry weather regresa on Friday. Another system may bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the area this holiday weekend.

