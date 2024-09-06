3 Acciones de Dow Probadas con el Tiempo Que Pueden Duplicar Tu Dinero para el 2030

“

During the past 128 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been a key indicator for investors to assess the U.S. stock market’s health.

Initially comprised of 12 industrial sector companies in May 1896, the Dow Jones has undergone over 50 changes, now including 30 multinational and long-standing businesses.

However, not all 30 Dow stocks are equal. Three of them stand out for their competitive advantages and price potential to double investors’ money by 2030.

Visa

One of these Dow stocks is Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leading payment processor.

Visa may face challenges during a U.S. or global recession, which can decrease consumer and business spending, affecting transaction revenue. Nonetheless, U.S. recessions tend to be short-lived, with economic expansions favoring Visa’s payment-processing operations in the long run. There is notable potential for international growth for Visa, particularly in underbanked emerging markets.

Favorably, Visa has avoided entering the lending sector, sparing capital from potential loan losses during economic uncertainties. With a sustained double-digit earnings growth rate, a considerable return is within reach for patient shareholders by 2030.

Walt Disney

Another Dow stock with strong potential to double investors’ money by 2030 is Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS).

Despite facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected its theme parks and studio segment, Disney has managed to achieve an operating profit in its streaming segment sooner than anticipated. With a broad content library and strong branding, Disney is likely to see substantial growth in its direct-to-consumer segment and overall earnings in the near future.

Investors may benefit from the price dislocation caused by the pandemic and Disney’s strategic moves in content delivery. Strong annualized EPS growth can drive Disney’s stock price beyond $180 by 2030.

Intel

The third Dow stock with the potential to double investors’ money by 2030 is semiconductor leader Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

Although facing challenges such as market share loss to competitors like AMD and Nvidia, Intel remains a key player in the semiconductor industry. As it expands into new segments like artificial intelligence chips and maintains strong cash flow from legacy operations, Intel is positioned for growth in the long term.

With its stock trading below book value, Intel presents an attractive opportunity for investors.

