15 Dioses Hindúes Representando Equilibrio Cíclico en el Universo

El hinduismo es una de las religiones más antiguas del mundo, con raíces que se remontan a más de 4,000 años. Según el Centro de Investigación Pew, hay alrededor de 1 mil millones de hindúes en el mundo, lo que representa el 15 por ciento de la población global. Aproximadamente el 94 por ciento de los hindúes viven en India, y el 60 por ciento de la población total del sur de Asia es hindú.

La religión reconoce millones de dioses y diosas hindúes, cada uno encarnando diferentes aspectos de lo divino y brindando orientación, protección y bendiciones.

Many Hindus build small altars in their homes, offering prayers and food to their chosen deities, known as Ishta Devata. They may pray to specific gods depending on their needs — seeking Saraswati’s wisdom during exams or Ganesha’s blessings to remove obstacles.

The divine is seen as simultaneously personal and universal, with gods and goddesses often representing different manifestations of one ultimate reality” Brahman. Here’s a brief look at Hindu deities, grouped by the Trimurti (which represent creation, preservation and destruction).

What Is The Trimurti?

The concept of the Trimurti refers to the gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, and it represents the cyclical nature of existence. Each god embodies a cosmic function: Brahma is the Creator, Vishnu is the Preserver and Shiva is the Destroyer.

La creación da lugar a nuevas posibilidades, la preservación las sustenta y la destrucción despeja el camino para la transformación. Juntos, garantizan el equilibrio y la renovación continuos del universo.

Creadores

1. Brahma

The god of creation, Brahma is considered to be one of the most important figures in the Trimurti. Brahma is depicted with four faces symbolizing his all-encompassing knowledge. Brahma is in charge of raja-guna, the quality of passion.

2. Saraswati

The goddess of wisdom, arts and learning, Saraswati is Brahma’s consort and represents creativity in all forms.

3. Prajapati

Known as the lord of creatures, Prajapati is associated with the creation of life and progeny in Hindu mythology.

4. Vishwakarma

The divine architect, Vishwakarma is the god of construction and craftsmanship.

5. Manu

The progenitor of humanity, Manu is considered the first man and lawgiver in Hindu tradition.

Preservers

6. Vishnu

The god of preservation and sustenance, Vishnu is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, known for his 10 avatars, including Rama and Krishna. Vishnu is in charge of sattva guna, the quality of goodness.

7. Lakshmi

The goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi is Vishnu’s consort and embodies abundance and good fortune.

8. Hanuman

A devoted servant of Vishnu’s avatar Rama, Hanuman is the monkey warrior — and the god of strength, devotion and loyalty.

9. Garuda

Vishnu’s mount and emblem of speed, Garuda is often invoked for protection and courage.

10. Narada

A divine sage and devotee of Vishnu, Narada is the messenger and storyteller of the gods.

Destroyers

11. Shiva

Known as the god of destruction and transformation, Shiva represents the cyclical nature of the universe and the potential for renewal. Shiva is in charge of tamas guna, the quality of ignorance.

12. Parvati

The goddess of power and energy, Parvati is Shiva’s consort and the mother of Ganesha and Kartikeya.

13. Kali

A fierce aspect of Parvati, Kali is the goddess of time and destruction, often called upon to destroy evil.

14. Durga

Another form of Parvati, Durga is the warrior goddess who defeats demons and protects dharma.

15. Ganesha

The god of beginnings and remover of obstacles, Ganesha is also a son of Shiva and is widely worshiped across Hinduism.

